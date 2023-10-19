HOT, windy days have dried a lot of the short green pastures in our district and the crunching sound of walking on dry-gravel soil is very obvious.
Authorities are taking no chances as many country schools and tourist attractions were closed on several windy days last week.
Rainfall of up to 50 millimetres certainly lifted some grass species, but the moisture levels are pretty low and the usual hot November days are not far away.
Please take great care on the bad fire risk days.
LIVESTOCK markets enjoyed a very minor lift in values after good rain, but the hoped-for follow-up falls haven't arrived and markets are pretty glum again.
A comment was made that the value of a two-score sheep and one chop in the shops are just about equal at present.
The rural community is certainly doing its best to control inflation as livestock values have lost about 50 per cent and wool values have lost about one-third in recent times.
Markets always revive over time, but the present glut in numbers may be with us for some time.
SUPPLIES of baled hay and wrapped silage have tightened as spring has not really happened and most traders have committed their stock.
Oats crops that have been well prepared for silage have given good returns, as well as irrigated lucerne stands.
Water costs for lucerne growers must be substantial, but the business case for this year should be positive.
The cost of feeding livestock will be eye-watering if dry weather sets in; silage rolls at $130 each and feed barley at around $400 per tonne will soon add up to a large bill.
ORAL drenches for sheep lice control have given excellent results in trial work and at least one registered product has reached the retail market.
My guess is that this product will cost close to $4 per adult sheep dose and producers will need to do checks on price and ease of use before they commit to using the product.
My guess at price could be very wrong.
SINCERE sympathy is offered to the family of Paul Haysom, who passed away in Bathurst in recent days.
Paul was a Bathurst councillor for 16 years and his long-time volunteer work with Bathurst Lions Club will be remembered.
Bathurst city and its district community will certainly miss Paul Haysom.
THE Ryan Family at Georges Plains must have been delighted at the nice win by their young pacer Chiseled in the Canola Cup at Eugowra several weeks ago.
There may be bigger races in store for this son of Huntsville as Chiseled has some handy ancestors on his mother's side.
Meanwhile, Nathan Turnbull seems to have one out of the box in three-year-old Better Be The Best, who already has a Derby under his handsome belt.
Grandfather AD would give this bloke a pat.
NOW that the Voice referendum is done and dusted, the news cycle will quickly turn to other issues.
With war clouds gathering in many parts of the globe, we must hope that recent events don't get right out of hand very quickly.
When wars break out in distant countries, they make our domestic politics look calm and peaceful.
THE great car (and ute) racing that made up the Repco 1000 Carnival gave our city and our Mount Panorama television coverage that was watched around the world.
As a young family in the 1960s, the Little Bride, baby daughter Louise and I often walked sale sheep from our property Green Hills (now Mt Pleasant Estate) on the Blayney Road to the Bathurst saleyards.
The stock route from the Blayney Road took us along Pit Straight at the Mount and down Lloyds Road to the yards.
John Arnold's family used the same road with livestock every week until motor transport took over the job.
IN a week with only 38,000 bales Australia-wide, trading conditions for all continued to be difficult.
This was amplified by the stronger Australian dollar/US dollar rate, which saw the EMI (Eastern Market Indicator) lose 10ac or nearly one per cent overall.
Chinese mills are still keen to buy wool - though it is at their nominated levels and they are working on a hand-to-mouth basis.
Italy is very quiet compared with last year, which has certainly reduced competitive tension in the sale room, and countries such as India are lapping up these better wools.
This is reflected by 16.5-18.0-micron wools being hardest hit now.
There is no doubt that the cautious approach from all end users continues, while traders take up any reasonable opportunities that they see.
Week 16 has a national offering of 43,000 bales Australia-wide.
YOUNG Pete often heard his dad say "pardon my French" if he'd uttered a bad word.
When Pete got to his first English lesson at school, the lady teacher asked: "Does anyone know any French?"
