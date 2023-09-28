THE spring season has become varied across the eastern states. Conditions are quite good in some areas, while mention is made of dry dustbowls less than 100 kilometres away.
Farmers who rely on moisture probes tell me that metre-deep readings that registered a full moisture profile in late August are currently returning a 30 per cent figure.
Compare the dustbowl story with the fact that two bulk superphosphate trucks were bogged when delivering product to a farm in the Burraga district last week.
Lots of super is being spread on the tablelands and it goes onto myriads of white flowers on very short sub-clover pastures.
LIVESTOCK sales for the week showed a range of $60 to $256 for young Merino ewes at the Hay special store sale, excellent sales at Lachlan Merinos, Bella Lana and Kerin Poll Ram and good results at sales of terminal rams and bulls of most breeds.
The collapse in mutton prices has dismayed a lot of producers as the sale of cast for age and culled sheep shortly after shearing has had a very positive effect on many a farmer's balance sheet for the last four or five years.
Carcase weight values have fallen from a peak of 657c/kg in 2019 to below 100c/kg at some sales last week.
ACROSS at the cattle yards, we realise that the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator is now 650c/kg below its level of 12 months ago.
Of course, markets for both trade beef and feedlot stores have come off record high levels, but some really harsh decisions have to be made.
General rain may fall very soon, but at this stage we have a real bobtail spring.
I RAISE my best cap to Millie Watson, who has retired as dealer-principal at Watson Tractors Bathurst after 46 years at the helm.
The business started quietly in 1977 and has developed into a highly regarded machinery sales and service specialist that features Kubota and Krone products as well as a range of respected machines from varied makers.
Watson Tractors is a great supporter of country shows, rodeos and field days and Millie is always involved with junior and senior hockey clubs.
Lots of country people would join me in saying thank you to Millie; we really appreciate what you have done for Bathurst and district.
That's why our council made you one of its Living Legends.
Dave Watson is now Watson Tractor's dealer-principal. He is Millie's son and we wish him continued success in the business.
PROFESSIONAL honey producers must be relieved that the NSW Department of Primary Industries has ceased its attempts to eradicate Varroa mite from the honey bee industry.
This eradication strategy took place with the knowledge that Australia was probably the only country that was free of the mite.
Sadly, many thousands of productive hives and their population of bees have been destroyed before the decision was made to control the Varroa mite.
CONGRATULATIONS to Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings and deputy Ben Fry on their election to these positions.
Also, a thank you to outgoing mayor Robert Taylor for his two-year leadership.
The financial problems of Bathurst Regional Council will not go away and council decisions will have to be made with a lot of strategic planning.
THE Voice referendum is close and every opinion poll has forecast a serious loss.
If this occurs, there will be a lot of questions asked of party leaders.
There have been several high-end meetings in capital cities and former Prime Minister Tony Abbott's name has reportedly been mentioned many times.
In our country's history, we know that Billy Hughes, Robert Menzies and John Howard each "rose from the ashes" to lead our nation.
This is obviously just a thought bubble and the Voice referendum may well be carried.
WEEK 12 of Australian wool auctions featured an offering of more than 40,000 bales in which 90.3 per cent was sold to the trade.
Indian and European orders for the lower vegetable matter, better strength and testing lots were prevalent in the room and local trading exporters were busy.
Chinese topmakers were a bit keener this week and were prepared to meet the market on selected lots, though not as strong as they have been.
There was a good selection of superfine types which had the better spec lots gaining up to a 150ac premium.
The super style, non-mulesed types that fitted the Italian orders were up to 300ac/kg clean premiums.
The EMI (Eastern Market Indicator) moved down 4ac/kg to 1144ac/kg, 17.5 and finer were unchanged for the week and 18 micron and broader eased on average by 15-20ac/kg.
Week 13 has an Australia-wide offering of just over 40,000 bales.
WHEN mum was unwell, dad stopped fencing and took her to the new doctor in town.
After the consultation, the doctor took dad to a side room and said earnestly: "I don't like the look of your wife at all."
Dad was worried and muttered: "Neither do I, doc, but she's a good cook and looks after the kids."
***
HIGHWAY Patrol stopped dad near the old Bathurst saleyards.
"A woman fell out of the back of your car at Perthville and you haven't stopped for my flashing lights," the officer said.
Dad was relieved.
"Thank God for that, officer," he said, "I thought I'd gone stone deaf."
