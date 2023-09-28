Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

In a state of uncertainty as this variable spring continues | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
September 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An excavator and an afternoon sun worked nicely together.
An excavator and an afternoon sun worked nicely together.

THE spring season has become varied across the eastern states. Conditions are quite good in some areas, while mention is made of dry dustbowls less than 100 kilometres away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.