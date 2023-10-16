Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

You don't know your electorate, Nats tell Gee after Voice defeat

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated October 16 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There is no love lost between Calare MP Andrew Gee (left) and (right) federal Nationals leader David Littleproud.
There is no love lost between Calare MP Andrew Gee (left) and (right) federal Nationals leader David Littleproud.

THE people of Calare have "left" sitting member Andrew Gee, the federal Nationals say after the resounding defeat in the Voice to Parliament referendum on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.