Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Watch

Greg Inglis ran a Goanna Academy program at the Kelso Community Hub

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 27 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CLIVE CHURCHILL medal recipient, Golden Boot Award winner, NRL premiership winner; Greg Inglis has left his legacy in the world of rugby league, and now he is creating a legacy off the field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.