SOME of the 500 Bathurst bus services introduced by Paul Toole during his time as the Regional Transport Minister could be altered or dropped under the new Labor-led state government.
The suite of new weekly services was launched in June, 2021 and touted by Mr Toole as "reaching those areas that may not have seen a bus service in the past".
But the current Regional Transport Minister, Jenny Aitchison, raised concerns that the services are not working as effectively as they could be during her recent visit to Bathurst.
Through her community consultation, she has learned that many services aren't well patronised and crucial gaps still exist that prevent people from utilising public transport.
Ms Aitchison said she had heard of a need for more direct services to Bathurst's public hospital, as well as services to industrial areas and other locations frequented by apprentices.
"Hearing about apprentices in Kelso not being able to get on a bus, people not being able to get direct buses, they're things that are really quite important to us as it's such an enabler for health, education, and then for jobs and opportunities," she said.
It's something that she wants to address, saying that a restructure of services might be needed to better serve the needs of people in Bathurst.
"The roll out of any new program, there's obviously going to be teething problems or things that didn't quite work as they were envisaged," she said, referring to the addition of 500 services in 2021.
"What we want to do is make sure all these programs are responsive to community, so we're inviting community to give us feedback.
"They can always contact the bus services with ideas, as well as Transport for NSW, even myself if they want to, and we will be looking at some of those plans."
She also said the way bus services are promoted also needs to be considered.
"It might be time to have a look at what's going on here. This is probably a good point, a couple of years in, and saying, 'Well, have things changed?', Ms Aitchison said.
"Some of it's also about promotion and people being aware a service is available, but if it's not getting to the right points, that's a challenge."
At this stage, there is no timeline for a formal review of bus services, but Ms Aitchison said she wants to start that process soon.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.