A PLETHORA of Bathurst Panthers youngsters are vying for a spot in the 2024 Western Rams under 16s squad.
Alexander Katoa, Charlie Fischbeck, Jake Webster, Levi Howarth and Logan Coombes have all been selected in Tony Woolnough's 42-man train-on squad for the summer.
Panthers are the second-best represented Western club in the train-on squad, with Bloomfield Tigers the best with six players.
Fischbeck has also been selected to take part in the Penrith Panthers' summer train-on squad for the Harold Matthews Cup.
"It's pretty good to be in the Western train-on squad," Fischbeck said.
"They pick the 40 best out of this Western region and we've got an in-house trial in two weeks time to make the cut for the final 20."
Coombes said there's a lot of preparation ahead, if he and his teammates want to be selected in the Rams squad.
He's just focused on working hard and playing good footy in training.
"It's just time to train hard and put in the hard work," he said.
"I think we've just got to back ourselves and train hard. We know we can play good footy, we've just got to do that."
Coombes believes the experience of being a part of the train-on squad, whether he's selected in the final squad or not, will be massive going back to club land.
"I think it's all about what you can take back to your footy team," he said.
"There's obviously a big learning experience and whatever you can bring back to your clubs is obviously a benefit."
It's an incredible result for Panthers to have five players selected in the train-on squad and it's even better that they'll be in the train-on squad together as mates.
"It would be good to have someone there you have played with and you can push each other and try to make each other better," Coombes said.
None of the five players have been involved in the Western Rams under 16s squad before.
The Western train-on squad will have an in-house trial on Saturday, December 9, at Jack Arrow Oval, but the final squad won't be announced until January.
Fischbeck will miss the in-house trial as he will be playing for the Penrith Panthers in a trial match against Canterbury Bulldogs.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.