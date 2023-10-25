A FINAL quarter surge has seen the Bathurst Goldminers women's team win its season opener at home on Saturday.
The Goldminers welcomed Lithgow Lazers to the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium for an evening tip-off and after a close game for the first three quarters, the hosts ran away with it in the last quarter to win 64-48.
Goldminers team manager Mel Sullivan said there were a number of stand outs on the day including Teagan Edwards and Kaleah Mack.
Roxy George was had an impressive performance, being a late call-up into the squad.
It was the opening game of the new Rural Women's Basketball League, which also includes the Orange Eagles and Dubbo Rams.
Goldminers hit the road this coming Saturday when they take on Dubbo.
They'll take a fairly similar squad in the trip north, with Bronte Emanuel the only unavailable from last Saturday's match.
Tip-off from Dubbo Sports World is from 6pm.
