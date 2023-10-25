Western Advocate
Bathurst Goldminers defeat Lithgow Lazers 64-48 in Rural Women's Basketball League

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
October 26 2023 - 10:19am
A FINAL quarter surge has seen the Bathurst Goldminers women's team win its season opener at home on Saturday.

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

