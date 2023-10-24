HE WAS lucky to be even playing in the Bathurst Open, but come Sunday afternoon, Michael Stanford had his hands on the winning trophy.
Stanford was crowned the 2023 Bathurst Open champion after two days of action at the Bathurst Golf Club, redemption for the local golfer after finishing runner-up at last year's event.
He had been on the Gold Coast during the week and he said he was lucky to get back for the tournament.
"I didn't really expect to win. I got back from the Gold Coast on Saturday morning, so I slept in my car Friday night, put it that way," he said.
"I was lucky to make it. My flight got cancelled."
After hitting a score of 74 on Saturday, Stanford went into day two trailing the leader - Ben Hawes from Newcastle - by four shots.
But a massive result on the Sunday, as he hit a score of 69, was enough for him to take the win, as Hawes slipped away with a second-day score of 81.
Stanford finished on a total of 143, two shots ahead of Gold Creek's Paul Bright, who was a shot ahead of local Stephen McDonald.
"It was a strong, that had a really good field there. They came from everywhere. There were a fair few boys from Mudgee that came over."
Last year's winner Mark Hale finished fourth, hitting identical scores of 74 on Saturday and Sunday.
"It's pretty special to win it," Stanford said.
"It's pretty special to have my name on the trophy. It means a lot.
"It was a good field there. Haley, the defending champion, it's always good to beat him."
There was plenty of drama in B grade, as Bathurst golfers Josh Toole and Warren Matthews finished on identical scores of 162.
A three-hole play-off was required and it was Toole that came out on top, to take the B grade title.
In C grade, Rothnie Marshall won with a score of 178, two ahead of Craig Windus.
