Our History

Herbert Colthurst operated NRMA motor garage in Russell Street, Bathurst | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
October 29 2023 - 5:00pm
Garage operator Herbert was a player in the Rugby car game
THIS week's historic photo is of the NRMA motor garage at 103 Russell Street. It was operated in the late 1920s by Herbert Colthurst. I assume that is Herbert standing out the front by the petrol bowser.

The garage was initially operated by Stanley L. Shambler and Herbert Colthurst. On February 15, 1928, however, Mr Shambler retired.

