Garage operator Herbert was a player in the Rugby car game

The garage was initially operated by Stanley L. Shambler and Herbert Colthurst. On February 15, 1928, however, Mr Shambler retired.
A new business was registered on March 16, 1928.
Herbert then had several financial backers in the business.
In 1924, the original Shambler and Colthurst partnership was selling Rugby cars, which were known for their efficiency and economy. The partnership also hired out cars. Customers were asked to phone 333.
The duo carried out all classes of motor repairs.
Two doors away, at 128 Russell Street, was the Austin Bros business, tyre repairer and remoulder, which had the latest machinery for retreading old tyres (and could be reached by phoning 516).
In April 1928, Mr Colthurst had an impressive display of Chrysler, Austin and Rugby motorcars and Reo trucks.
There was quite a line-up of vehicles at the annual Bathurst Show.
The Chrysler fleet included a 72 sedan, a 62 sedan and a tourer, as well as a Chrysler tourer and a Chrysler 80 which was notable for the striking beauty of the body lines and design generally.
The Austin 7, described as a masterpiece of motor design and manufacture, was remarkable for its absolute reliability, dependability, sturdy construction and excellent design.
The little car carried a guarantee of 50 miles per gallon, 50 miles per hour and, because of the low cost of upkeep, it was extremely economical to run.
The Rugby car, in four and six cylinder models, had plenty of new features which made for mechanical excellence, stamina and beauty.
The new Rugby Silent Four was the only car with its engine completely suspended in rubber, thus reducing vibration to a minimum.
The Rugby was equipped with a completely redesigned steering wheel and oil filter, ball bearing stub axles, making for easy steering, and the dependable Red Seal continental motor.
They also had on view a utility truck, a big truck and a light delivery van.
There had been sales of 60 vehicles the previous month throughout NSW.
The year 1928 saw other garages establishing themselves or enlarging their businesses around Bathurst, such as in William Street, where the Bathurst Motor Garage and Rubber Works and General Motor Dealers operated.
That business was an agent for Buick, Oldsmobile and Vauxhall cars and G.M.C. trucks and it had the phone installed (the number was 194).
Car owners were targeted by thieves from the early days. In March 1930, for instance, a thief replaced a new car wheel with an old one.
Grazier Eric Thompson, of Brewongle, left his car in the street for a couple of hours and found, on returning, that a new wheel had been replaced with an old one of the same make.
By holding the NRMA agency, Mr Colthurst had access to extra product brands. Thus he stocked Champion sparking plugs and AC plugs and stocked magnetos, starters, generators and batteries as well as a recommended range of spare parts.
He also sold Willard Batteries, which were fully guaranteed, for £3/10/00.
In January 1933, the NRMA pointed out that in "all motor renewals of registrations, whether quarterly or yearly, the owner of the car or lorry is asked to furnish the engine number of his vehicle".
"Great inconvenience had been caused to the police and traffic authorities by owners of vehicles furnishing a part number as the engine number. The correct engine number will be found cut into the engine block. The raised numbers on engine are only part numbers," the NRMA said.
By mid-year in 1933, with new models arriving, Mr Colthurst was advertising for sale, in the National Advocate, second-hand cars and motorbikes such as a 35 H.P. Ariel and sidecar in first class order and good appearance.
It had full registration for £65.
He had in good order a Rugby Four Tourer with full registration for £60.
