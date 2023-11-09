COUNCILLOR Warren Aubin is confident the proposed go-kart track won't be left without a site as eyes turn to the same land for another sporting facility.
Greyhound Racing NSW has expressed interest in the land between College Road and Conrod Straight, near the former drive-in, for the Centre of Excellence.
The chief executive officer of the sporting body, Rob Macaulay, called the site "a game-changer" in the battle between Bathurst and Orange to secure the $15 million facility.
Greyhound Racing NSW believes the Centre of Excellence and the go-kart track could both fit on the site.
But mayor Jess Jennings has said that, while investigations are continuing, Bathurst Regional Council's own research suggests there is "simply not enough physical room" to do both.
Cr Aubin is of the same opinion and stands firmly behind the go-kart track, a project that is at the development application stage, getting use of the land.
He also said a greyhound facility would come with its own set of problems.
"The DA has been lodged, so that is going through the process now," he said.
"And the other thing is, I know there is a bit of talk and chatter around the place that a greyhound track there wouldn't really be ideal with the lights that would be going on, plus the commentary every Monday night.
"There would be race commentary going on, so the noise of a greyhound track, and the lights, would probably be worse than a kart track.
"In saying that, the kart track has had the DA lodged, so that's the priority."
With that in mind, Cr Aubin would be very surprised to see the proposed go-kart track lose the site in favour of a greyhound racing Centre of Excellence.
He said: "I would just throw my hands in the air and say, 'What is going on - you can't build a kart track next to an international racing circuit?'. You've got to be kidding."
While he doesn't think a greyhounds facility would be suited to the land off College Road, he still wants the Centre of Excellence to be built in Bathurst.
A list of around a dozen potential sites was identified and has since been narrowed down, giving the proponents other options to look at.
"I'd really love the greyhounds to stay in Bathurst," Cr Aubin said.
"I think it's a great add to our sporting fraternity and I think the greyhounds are a good fit in Bathurst.
"They've been at Kennerson Park for god knows how many years, and I think they should stay in Bathurst, because we've got a lot to offer."
