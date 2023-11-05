WESTERN Plains has shown it's the dominant force when it comes to the short-form of the game in the region.
Across opens, colts and under 18s, the Outlaws won five of its six games against Central West Wranglers at Bathurst on Sunday to claim the inaugural Tremain-Copeland Cup.
Playing back-to-back matches in all age groups, the only win Central West managed was the first of the colts fixtures, an eight-wicket win with just over two overs to spare.
In the opens, Ted Murray's debut for Western Plains will be something the youngster will savour for a long time.
The South Dubbo co-captain scored 34 in the first match before following it up with a destructive 75 from 45 balls as the Outlaws secured back-to-back wins.
Murray combined brilliantly with opening partner and reigning NSW Country Player of the Year Matt Everett, who hit 71 from 52 balls in the first game.
"Yeah, it felt pretty good," Murray said.
"There was some good competition out there and we got home in the end. It was a good challenge.
"I hadn't played opens before. It's my first year in opens and I'm having fun with all the older fellas.
Murray got his first taste of representative cricket in Dubbo's middle order two season ago, but Sunday's double-header was a much bigger step-up.
And he'll be hoping his named will be the Western Zone squad for the NSW Country Championships, when it's announced later in the year.
"I'll be hoping I'm selected in the zone team. That's in a couple of weeks," he said.
In the opening fixture, Western Plains won the toss and elected to bat, putting on a score of 7-151.
Everett led the way with the bat, blasting seven fours and four sixes in his innings of 71 from just 52 balls.
Central West skipper Ed Morrish tried to halt the damage, taking three wickets late on.
In the reply, Central West would fall 26 runs short of victory, losing seven wickets along the way.
Western Plains' Matt Purse started the downfall, taking the first four wickets in a fine spell of new ball bowling.
Tanvir Singh was the pick of the Central West batters, hitting an unbeaten 49 and he backed it up again in the second game.
The Rugby Union batter hit a quick 62 off 30 balls, as he helped Central West build a lead of 6-161.
Western Plains would ultimately catch the hosts, four wickets down and with just an over to spare.
Singh said he was happy with his two scores with the bat, but admitted the Western Plains boys were too good.
"It's nice to finally get the runs," he said.
"I think we played we pretty well out there but these boys [Western Plains] were just too good. They hit the ball pretty clean.
"I thought everyone in our team contributed a bit, like our bowlers like Ed [Morrish] bowled well in the first game, Ben Parsons bowled well as always.
"I felt everyone sort of contributed but I think we just got a bit unlucky. They were the better team."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.