WITH just over a fortnight before the the finals kick-off, Panorama Platypi's preparations have been dealt a blow.
Sunday's opposition Lachlan has forfeited due to injuries, meaning the Bathurst club will be without a game for the final two rounds of the regular season, with its bye scheduled for the weekend of November 11-12.
It's not ideal preparation for the two-reigning premiers, ahead of its quest to claim an unprecedented Western Women's Rugby League three-peat, but coach Kevin Grimshaw will be doing what he can to make sure his girls are adequately prepared come finals time.
"It's put a question mark in what I had planned," he said.
"It's back to the drawing board now for a re-assessment, for how we're going to approach the next two weeks.
"I'm also going to give the girls the opportunity to have some input, for what they think is the best way forward with the few weeks off."
While Grimshaw was expecting and actually looking forward to the bye, to give his players a well-earned rest, back-to-back weeks severely dampens the Platypi's momentum.
They've played some fantastic football at times, having won three straight matches by an aggregate score of 132-34.
"We were looking forward to next week with the bye, with a couple of injuries, to rest up heading into the semis," Grimshaw said.
"We'll go into the finals fully fit with no injuries, but we'll be lacking some game practice."
With the bye next weekend, Grimshaw is exploring the possibility of the opens team enjoying a social match with the players' partners and friends.
But with the opens not playing this weekend, the attention will turn to the the four junior grades.
The under 12s and under 14s look likely to finish in the top four, but wins on Sunday will all but guarantee that heading into the bye.
The under 16s have a bit of work to do, especially following a heavy defeat to Goannas, but a win against winless Lachlan will put them right back in the mix.
The under 18s clash will be a tough one for the Platypi, with Lachlan undefeated with four wins from as many matches.
A win, however, would guarantee a spot in the finals.
Matches at Jack Arrow Oval will kick off at 9.30am (12s), 10.30am (14s), 11.40am (16s) and 12.50pm (18s).
