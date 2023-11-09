Western Advocate
Photos of the 2023 Circuit to City, a Bathurst International event

Rachel Chamberlain
Rachel Chamberlain
Updated November 9 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:35pm
HEAVY rain and thunderstorms held off long enough for motor sport fans to get up close and personal with the cars that will compete in this weekend's Bathurst International.

