HEAVY rain and thunderstorms held off long enough for motor sport fans to get up close and personal with the cars that will compete in this weekend's Bathurst International.
Just after 4pm on Thursday, November 9, a selection of the cars that will appear in the TCR World Tour and TCR Australia Series made their way from Mount Panorama into the centre of town as part of the Circuit to City event.
Earlier in the day, it was announced that the driver signing session would be scrapped due to weather and the cars would just traverse the route.
However, the sun was out by the time the cars were coming down George Street, so they were parked in Russell Street for around half an hour.
It gave fans a chance to take a look at them close up and chat to some of the drivers.
Scroll through the photos above and watch the video to relive the Circuit to City.
