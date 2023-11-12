Western Advocate
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst Long Track Masters set to return to the Bathurst Showground in 2024

Updated November 12 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE roar of motorbikes will hit up the Bathurst Showground once again in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.