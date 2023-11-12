THE roar of motorbikes will hit up the Bathurst Showground once again in 2024.
For the third consecutive year, the Panorama Motorcycle Club will host the Bathurst Long Track Masters.
The club was thrilled with how well received the event was by competitors and spectators alike over the past two years following the event's seven-year hiatus, and its excited about trying to make next year's event, which is to be held on the Saturday of March 2, just as spectacular.
"The return of the Bathurst Long Track Masters has been a great success, so the goal by the entire Panorama Motorcycle Club is to try and make the 2024 event even bigger and better," club committee member Wade Carter said.
"The feedback we received from everyone regarding the return of the Bathurst Long Track Masters has been very positive, as we have been well supported by the entire Bathurst community and also spectators and competitors, and there are a lot of exciting plans in the pipeline to make sure the 2024 event is a successful one."
Carter continued by saying that the 2024 Bathurst Long Track Masters is once again going to be supported by competing riders from all over Australia and that will no doubt guarantee spectacular action around the 810-metre Bathurst Showground track.
"There was plenty of close and exciting racing action from all of the classes over the past two years of the Bathurst Long track Masters, so we are hoping for much of the same in the 2024 running of the event," he said.
"The Bathurst Showground has a lot of history behind it when it comes to Long Track competition, and the competitors from around the country really appreciate this and they all want to come and be a part of the Bathurst Long Track Masters and add to this history."
Prior to Saturday's event, there will be practice on the Friday afternoon (March 1) between 4pm-8pm.
