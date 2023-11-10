Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Matt Markwick, Trent, Burnice and Jamie Browne awarded Life Membership of EDFC

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
November 10 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WITH THIS ring, I now pronounce you ... Life Members of the Eglinton District Football Club (EDFC.)

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.