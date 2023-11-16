Western Advocate
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Council
Council

Council's plans for Bathurst go-kart track include acoustic mound

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
November 17 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Regional Council's plans for a go-kart track adjacent to Conrod Straight include an acoustic mound to reduce the noise that will be created by the sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.