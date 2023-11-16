BATHURST Regional Council's plans for a go-kart track adjacent to Conrod Straight include an acoustic mound to reduce the noise that will be created by the sport.
The development application (DA) was lodged on October 25, 2023, with the documentation becoming publicly available on council's YourSay website on November 10, 2023.
Council previously considered building the Bathurst track to meet international standards, but that idea has now been abandoned in favour of a national standard track.
A track length of 1000 metres and width of eight metres has been proposed. A variety of grades and turns would be built in to ensure it is a "high-class track".
It is expected the track will operate in a counter-clockwise direction with the start/finish line on the northern straight.
Pits, grid, officials areas, associated tyre stacks and landscaping would also be part of the project, which is estimated to cost $4,729,940.
According to the Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE), the track could be constructed in stages, subject to funding.
The document described the go-kart track as an "opportunity to encourage recreational events that will contribute to the local economy and leverage Bathurst's recognised strengths and attractions in motor sport racing and associated visitor opportunities".
But, council, which will own the facility and lease it to the Bathurst Kart Club, also acknowledges the potential for the project to impact on surround land uses.
It is believed that "most of these potential impacts can be avoided, minimised, or partly mitigated" with the site design and layout.
One such way is through an acoustic mound, which is proposed to be constructed to the south east of the track.
This feature, to cost about $250,000, is intended to minimise/mitigate acoustic impacts by up to six decibels on the closest sensitive receptors, which are the houses on two College Road properties.
"Council agreed that for an additional cost of $227,263.63 excluding GST ($249,990.00 including GST), the mound provides value for money and should be included in the scope of works," the SoEE said.
Given the amount of noise that will be generated by the go-kart track, there are restrictions on how often it can be used and the number of karts that can be on the track at one time.
Bathurst Kart Club has proposed a total of 27 usage days, which would roughly be one weekend once a month, and the track is restricted to 40 karts at one time.
An annual event day budget will be used by the Kart Facility to plan events for each year, and the club will be required to provide a schedule of events to council and on its website ideally at the start of each year and at least three months prior to any significant event.
The track will only be allowed to operate between 8am and 6pm on any day of the week, and it will not be in use during full or partial track closure of the Mount Panorama Racing Circuit.
No night racing is permitted.
On-site parking will also be part of the karting precinct, with 173 oversized spaces planned, enabling vehicles and trailers to park and unload karts.
For larger events, the adjacent campground can provide overflow or public parking.
The subject site is 20 hectares, however, the go-kart track is only anticipated to disturb about 8.9 hectares of that land.
Previously, the site was part of the Appleton Orchard, which was established around 1946 and continued to operate through to 2015.
Prior to the orchard being developed, the land was used for dairy farming, and since the closure of the orchard, the fruit trees have been removed, leaving behind vacant land.
Campsites were added on lots to the north of the site to support motor racing at Mount Panorama.
By 2019, the demolition of all dwellings and sheds was complete except for one pump shed towards the middle of the site.
The pump shed is proposed to be demolished as part of the go-kart track project.
The DA will be on public exhibition from November 13 to December 11, 2023.
During this time, members of the public are invited to submit their feedback on the plans.
Submissions can be made via email to council@bathurst.nsw.gov.au; by post, addressed to the general manager, (Bathurst Regional Council, Private Mail Bag 17, Bathurst NSW, 2795) or; in person, delivered to council's planning department in the civic centre.
