Bathurst council agrees to pursue development application for go-kart track

Rachel Chamberlain
Rachel Chamberlain
August 19 2023 - 4:30am
PLANS to construct a go-kart track on land alongside Conrod Straight, Mount Panorama will progress to the development application (DA) stage.

