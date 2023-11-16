A young woman almost fell off the back of a speeding tray-backed ute at Cargo, causing police to pull out of a pursuit.
The ute driver, Darcy Allison who has since moved from Cargo to Bateman's Bay, appeared in Orange Local Court on Wednesday, November 8 to face a dangerous driving charge.
The 24-year-old was seen driving on Davys Plains Road and Cargo Road at Cargo and pleaded guilty to driving recklessly in a dangerous manner.
According to documents submitted to the court, Allison was seen driving a black Ford tray-back ute with a female passenger on the tray on January 28, 2023.
The ute was seen leaving the car park of the Cargo Inn and turned onto Cargo Road heading east.
Police followed and turned on their lights and sirens but the ute sped off, well above the speed limit.
Allison turned left at speed onto Davys Plains Road causing the vehicle to enter both lanes and cross the unbroken line into the oncoming lane.
He drove on the incorrect side of the road for about 100 metres.
Police saw the female passenger on the back lose her balance and almost fall off the vehicle so they immediately turned off their lights and sirens and returned to the Cargo Inn.
About 20 minutes later, police drove to Allison's home but before they got there found the ute had crashed into a ditch at the intersection of Davys Plains Road and Greenslopes Place at Cargo.
No one was with the vehicle so they continued driving to his address where they spoke with the female passenger who had been on the back of the ute.
Allison was not at home so police left their details for him to contact them.
They then had his ute towed from the location.
Police returned to Allison's address on February 2, 2023, and he admitted he was the driver on the night of the crash but denied reckless driving or driving under the influence of alcohol.
He told the police he crashed because he cut the corner and as a result ended up in the ditch.
Solicitor Mason Manwaring said Allison wasn't immediately suspended from driving for his offence but he came to court expecting his licence to be disqualified.
He said Allison has also been assessed as being suitable for community service.
However, police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Brien said Allison's driving was serious and stupid.
"Speeding with someone on the back, driving at 11pm on Cargo Road, it's a dangerous road as it is let alone with someone on the back," Sergeant Brien said.
Magistrate David Day agreed that it was dangerous and called it "an act of stupidity".
"This driving out at Cargo ... is stupid," Mr Day said.
He also said Allison could have easily been facing much more serious charges that would land him "upstairs" in the district court.
"What if the passenger had come off, dangerous driving causing death - upstairs, grievous bodily harm - probably here, full-time custody.
"It's luck not good management that the young lady didn't come off the tray and become injured, severely injured, if not deceased."
While determining the sentence for Allison, Mr Day noted he didn't have any prior convictions.
Mr Day convicted Allison and sentenced him to a two-year community corrections order with 50 hours of community service and a 12-month driving disqualification.
"That's not a lot," Mr Day said indicating the 50 hours of community service, "but he's working so it will feel like a lot."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.