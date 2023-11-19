TWO consecutive matches against Centrals has brought the exact same result for Bathurst City's Clint Moxon.
Centrals had put on a decent score of 249 heading into the second day of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) action at Morse Park 1 on Saturday, November 18.
And after Redbacks' first three batters had fallen, the hosts were struggling at 3-21.
But step up Clint Moxon, who brought up triple figures to help his team to a second win of the season.
It was Moxon's second first grade century, with the last coming on November 19, 2022, at Orange against Centrals.
"They mustn't like playing against me, I don't know what it is," Moxon said with a laugh.
Centrals had won the toss and elected to bat, bringing up a score of 249, with skipper Adam Shepherd leading the way with a score of 77 with the bat.
In the chase, Moxon came in a five and was ultimately dismissed on exactly 100.
Along the way he built a 155-run partnership with Cohen Schubert, who fell just four runs short of a century.
Youngster Blake Kreuzberger also put on an unbeaten 83, as Redbacks ultimately declared at 5-324.
"I was lucky to get the opportunity from [captain] Mark [Day] to bat a five," he said.
"I've been chomping at the bit to try and move up the order. I got given the opportunity and I took it with both hands.
"It was tough to get in but once you were in, it was quite comfortable to play. I was just lucky to have Cohen Schubert batting with me and we put on a 155-run partnership together, which set us up for the win."
Redbacks are in solid form at the moment, having won two games from the opening four rounds.
Compared to their form last year, they managed just three wins from 11 matches (not including washouts).
The result against Centrals, in which a number of batters put on top scores, has Redbacks in good spirits ahead of a crunch BOIDC match with CYMS.
"The good thing is, we had a very big, rigorous pre-season," he said.
"I guess that's the rewarding part, that wins like this and the others we've won has shown the preparation we've had is definitely something that has worked for us.
"We've got a big, big game against CYMS next. That'll be a really good test for us.
"We're keen this year. We want to show these other clubs that we can compete quite heavily."
Bathurst City and Centrals will clash with Centrals once again on Thursday, November 30, at Wade Park in the Bonnor Cup.
