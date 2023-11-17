The heat was on for Monday afternoon's round of touch football at Learmonth Park as junior players and their families descended on the fields.
Round three saw further improvement on all games as coaches continued to further the skills of players.
Families took to the sidelines and the Western Advocate came by to capture some of the supporters and on field action all of which has been compiled into a gallery (above).
If you see us out there in future rounds call out and grab a photo for next weeks edition!
