THE city's signature park could be closed through to the winter of 2024 as Bathurst Regional Council waits for the flying foxes to depart.
Machattie Park was closed on Thursday, November 9 due to the public safety risk presented by the enormous number of flying foxes, also known as bats, roosting in the trees.
Prior to the closure, it was estimated that 5000 or more were in the park, but a new count conducted on November 10, 2023 has revealed the number now sits at 20,000 plus.
While the numbers fluctuate week to week, this is the largest camp population experienced in Machattie Park since the animals first arrived in around 2017.
Council's manger of recreation, Mark Kimbel, said tree branches are being damaged on a daily basis as a result of the number of flying foxes roosting and competing for roosting space.
This is causing large branches to fall, which poses a significant risk to anyone in the park, prompting the area to be closed and roped off.
"Flying foxes are roosting and competing for roosting space on most all trees throughout the park and council is unable to mitigate the high possibility of sudden branch drop," Mr Kimbel said.
"Due to the significant liability council is faced with in respect to public safety of park users and the inability to successfully mitigate the risk of injury or death from falling limbs, in addition to the health hazards to public and staff, council has no alternative [but] to close Machattie until these safety concerns can be resolved."
How long could that take?
In short, months, and potentially through to the 2024 winter.
Council needs to ensure the threat of falling branches is gone before it allows people back in, but that can't be done until the flying foxes have moved on.
Mr Kimbel said a specialist consulting arborist has been commissioned to undertake an in-depth assessment and condition report on all trees in Machattie Park.
It is likely all the trees in the park will require remediation works of some description.
"The inspection and report will identify recommended remedial actions to be under taken to the trees to remove the hazards, in addition to weight reduction and canopy pruning requirements to ensure the ongoing health and protection of these significant heritage assets into the future," Mr Kimbel said.
"The inspection and reporting is likely to be completed by the end of January, with actual tree remediation works not likely to be able to commence until winter, when the flying foxes have departed Bathurst."
In the meantime, members of the public must abide by the signage around Machattie Park and not enter the area.
So far, people have complied with the closure.
"Council wishes to thank the community for its understanding and assistance during this period of the park's closure," Mr Kimbel said.
"Residents and visitors are complying with the closure and are staying out of the park for their own safety."
