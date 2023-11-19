Western Advocate
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
How long Bathurst might be waiting for Machattie Park to reopen

By Rachel Chamberlain
November 20 2023 - 4:30am
THE city's signature park could be closed through to the winter of 2024 as Bathurst Regional Council waits for the flying foxes to depart.

