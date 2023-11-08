Western Advocate
Bathurst council closes Machattie Park in response to bats

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated November 9 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 10:27am
THE high volume of flying foxes has forced Bathurst Regional Council to close Machattie Park.

