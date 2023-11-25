Western Advocate
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/Comment/National Opinion

A tale of two wind farms right here in the Central West | Eco News

By Bob Hill
November 25 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wind turbines against a cloud sky. Picture file
Wind turbines against a cloud sky. Picture file

NEXT time you drive through Blayney to Cowra, take some time to look at two generations of wind farms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help