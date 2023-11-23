Western Advocate
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

It was fate: Maddy and Ash were meant to meet, now they're married

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated November 24 2023 - 7:37am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ashley James Crampton and Madeline Rose Williams should have met so many times before.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.