Tourists get their fill of thrill at Mount Panorama with Fastrack

THERE'S a big drive in the country for people to hit the open roads and travel around the globe, but thanks to the current economic climate, the dream is becoming increasingly difficult to turn into reality.
First, COVID locked up the country for the better part of two years, and then the cost-of-living crisis hit.
Instead of recharging their adventure batteries by travelling around the world, people were forced to seek alternatives to get their fill of thrill.
This is where the Big Red Group, Fastrack V8 experiences proved to shine - especially from the iconic Mount Panorama circuit.
According the director of Fastrack V8's, Greg Evans, the need for speed is still well and truly alive in the country, despite people having to make tough decisions about their finances.
"I think that people are becoming less interested in accumulating things, and more interested in spending their money on memories," he said.
And, the stats show that for Fastrack, people are more than happy to spend their money to either ride around Mount Panorama as a passenger in a Supercar, or to drive one themselves.
Sales increased by more than 30 per cent recently, with the recent addition of exotic European Supercars into the mix, to ride alongside traditional V8s.
"Whilst Australia thinks of V8's as Supercars, the rest of the world and a lot of people in Australia do think that a Supercar is a Lamborghini, or a Ferrari, or a Lotus," Mr Evans said.
"So we have acquired and set those up for driving on a circuit."
This addition has proven to be the ticket for success.
For the first time in the history of the event running, tickets for the Bathurst 2023 experience were sold out six-weeks prior to the event, which was held on Monday, November 27, and Tuesday, November 28.
And this in itself, is not only a testament to Fastrack, but a testament to Mount Panorama as a circuit, and Bathurst as a whole.
"There's no place like Bathurst, so people want to spend money and they want to go to Bathurst," Mr Evans said.
"It's an epic track, it's incredibly fast and the highest speed track of all circuits in Australia.
"We've got over 500 drivers from all over Australia bringing their friends and their family to Bathurst to drive the V8 race cars, but there's so many other things for them to do.
"From the Railway Museum through to the Motorsport Museum and the wineries and good restaurants, there's a lot of heritage in Bathurst."
And driving around Mount Panorama at racing speeds seems to be a bucket-list item for many experience lovers, with 30 V8 cars transported to Bathurst every year for the Fastrack events.
"People get out of the car with tears in their eyes because they've been watching the race for 30 years and now they've been part of the action," Mr Evans said.
These events just happen to coincide with another significant event in the local racing calendar, Challenge Bathurst, and are held annually on the Monday and Tuesday following the racing event.
