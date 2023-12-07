Touch football continues to dominate at Learmonth Park in Bathurst

The sixth round for Touch Football Bathurst hit the fields on Monday.
A bit wet underfoot from recent rain pushed ball handling skills to the limit.
As usual the junior leagues kicked off the evening and the Western Advocate was sideline to capture the action.
This week saw the U10 Eglinton Eels take on the Dolphins in an athletic display of form.
All players clearly beginning to gel as a team and cement their place in the competition.
At the other end of the of Bathurst's Learmonth Park, Girl Power took on the Justice League in a fierce battle on the pitch.
In the end, Girl Power took the win, securing their place second on he ladder for their competition.
A full gallery can be found above featuring action from both on and off the field.
