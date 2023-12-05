Western Advocate
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Our Future

Digging deep: This is why a drilling rig has taken up residence at the tip

Updated December 5 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bathurst tip entrance and (inset) drilling at the facility, Inset picture supplied.
The Bathurst tip entrance and (inset) drilling at the facility, Inset picture supplied.

A DRILLING rig will be at the Bathurst tip for months as part of an ambitious project to increase the gas extraction at the facility.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.