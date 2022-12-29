Western Advocate

Bathurst Regional Council says all its facilities will be powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity as of January 1, 2023

Updated December 29 2022 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gavin Paul at the Bodangora Wind Farm in 2018 as its first turbine was assembled. Picture by Elouise Hawkey

THE new year will also mark a new era for Bathurst Regional Council's power use.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.