A tale of two old ambo stations: While Bathurst seeks a tenant, Albury has a different plan

THE ambos have moved out of the CBD, their historic former station, sitting on prime real estate, is empty and there has been much community interest about what will be done with it.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
While Bathurst continues to grapple with the future of its old station in William Street, a developer in the border city of Albury has a bold plan for the equivalent building there.
That plan is a $21 million, six-storey residential building.
Under the plan, which has been lodged with Albury Council and is out for public comment, the 1934 facade of the ambulance station will be retained, a commercial operation is earmarked for the ground floor and apartments for the first floor.
Part of the rear of the old ambulance station and a shed would be demolished to allow for the 22-metre high building to be constructed.
The situation in Albury, though, differs to Bathurst in some significant ways.
While the NSW Government sold the old William Street ambulance station to Bathurst Regional Council in December 2018 for just $1, on the condition it remained in council's possession for a minimum of 15 years, the old Albury ambulance station site was sold by the NSW Government in 2018 for more than $1 million to a family best known for a Wodonga fruit and vegetable business.
In the case of the old Bathurst ambulance station site, a condition of the sale, according to Bathurst MP Paul Toole, was for the building to be predominantly for community use, though some commercial use was still permissible.
Bathurst Regional Council launched a registration of interest (ROI) process in October to find a tenant for the former ambulance station in William Street, next to Haymarket Reserve.
Mayor Jess Jennings said he was keen to avoid a repeat of the situation with the old TAFE building, also located in William Street, which remains unused more than seven years after the NSW Government officially handed it back to council.
In terms of the Bathurst station, records from the 1920s documented that the facility was funded by the community from various fundraising events, while the land was gifted to NSW Ambulance by Bathurst Regional Council.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.