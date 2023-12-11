Western Advocate
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Photos

Our new arrivals: The babies born in Bathurst in December, 2023

Updated December 12 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MEET the babies born in Bathurst during December, 2023.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.