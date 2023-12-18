'I put a lot of thought into it': Hadfield excited to take on new role at Panorama FC

HE'S been around the club on and off since its inception and now Jade Hadfield has been given the reins to Panorama FC's most senior team.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Hadfield will coach the Goats' Western Premier League (WPL) squad for the 2024 season, taking over from Ricky Guihot and Tony Clancy, who had both co-coached for the past two seasons.
Injuries means Hadfield will only partake from the sideline only, but he said he's looking forward to his new gig.
"With Ricky and Tony stepping down, there was obviously a big gap there in the coaching role," he said.
"I always planned to be involved in some capacity and it turned out that I'm the man to be the coach."
While excited for the opportunity, Hadfield said he didn't see it happening three months ago.
"I put a lot of thought into it, I spoke to my family and some of the players," he said.
"There was a lot of a support behind me to do it, which is what I think gave me a bit of confidence to step up and give it a crack."
It's still early days, so Hadfield remains undecided whether he'll stick to similar tactics deployed by Guihot and Clancy or whether he'll try for something completely different.
Hadfield first got involved with Panorama back when it was founded in 2012, but drifted in and out of the club due to life commitments, before returning in 2021 for his most recent spell.
"I came back in 2021 to play WPL and then I've just had problems with injuries," he said.
"I had a bit of time off playing and tried to come back but I couldn't string together a good season.
"I decided last year was my last year of playing. I was sick of being frustrated with injuries and so it almost seems like fate that this is happening now."
While the 2024 squad is yet to be finalised, it's all but confirmed Paul Long will captain the side again.
And he'll likely lend a hand to Hadfield wherever possible.
"Paul will be there as a co-coach in some capacity," he said.
"I am looking for someone else to share some of the load with the work on the sidelines.
"Obviously Paul will be playing, so obviously I don't want to put too much weight on his shoulders. His main role, I think for me, will be on the field."
Panorama is yet to win the WPL, having fallen short in the 2022 grand final to Orange Waratahs 2-1.
The Goats also qualified for the finals in 2020 and 2023.
It's likely the WPL will feature the same eight teams from this year in 2024, but instead of playing everyone twice, it's likely to be three rounds for a total of 21 games each.
A draw is expected in the new year.
All new and returning players are invited to Panorama's WPL and first grade squad trials which will be held in the new year at Police Paddock on:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.