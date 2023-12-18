Western Advocatesport
Home/Sport/A-League

'I put a lot of thought into it': Hadfield excited to take on new role at Panorama FC

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated December 19 2023 - 7:59am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HE'S been around the club on and off since its inception and now Jade Hadfield has been given the reins to Panorama FC's most senior team.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.