Macquarie at more than two metres outside Bathurst as rain works through system

THE Macquarie River at White Rock, just outside Bathurst, has hit two metres and it's over one metre at the Hereford Street low level bridge as water from big rain on Tuesday and Wednesday works its way through the system.
The Fish River at Tarana peaked at 1.25m late on Wednesday afternoon and was 0.84m at 12.30pm on Thursday.
The Campbells River upstream of Chifley Dam, meanwhile, peaked at 1.47m on Wednesday afternoon and was at 1.0m just before 12.30pm on Thursday.
The Campbells and Fish meet near White Rock, south-east of Bathurst, to form the Macquarie.
The river was noticeably up at the Hereford Street low level bridge just before 1pm on Thursday, but was still well below the minor flood level of 3.0m.
The official reading for the river at Bathurst just before 1pm was 1.1m, but it was 2.01m at White Rock.
More rain is forecast for Bathurst from Saturday, but it's not meant to be anywhere near the level of earlier this week.
The wet weather earlier this week included 75mm of rain at Oberon in the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday and 74mm at Tarana in the same time period.
Both are in the Fish River catchment.
With the rain has come a cool change and Bathurst's maximum of 19.1 degrees (recorded at the airport weather station) on Wednesday was the coolest day for the city since back on October 27.
