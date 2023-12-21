Western Advocate
Macquarie at more than two metres outside Bathurst as rain works through system

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated December 21 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 1:57pm
The Macquarie River at the low level bridge just before 1pm on Thursday.
THE Macquarie River at White Rock, just outside Bathurst, has hit two metres and it's over one metre at the Hereford Street low level bridge as water from big rain on Tuesday and Wednesday works its way through the system.

