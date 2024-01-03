See who was at the Party in the Park on New Year's Eve

THE Adventure Playground, Victoria Park was the place to be on Sunday to see in the new year.
As 2023 came to a close the Party In the Park came to life as hundreds of families descended on the area, making sure they got the best spot to see the fireworks.
The evening kicked off with solo artists and bands providing entertainment during the build up to an incredible firework display, launching at 8:45 pm and followed by the big screens showing the 9pm fireworks live from Sydney Harbour.
There was other entertainment too, including the firetrucks on site to explore and of course the always available adventure playground.
Western Advocate photographer, James Arrow was there throughout the night to capture some of the locals and visitors to the region who were there on New Years Eve.
You can find all those pictures in the gallery above, and incase you missed it, all the shots from the firework display can be found HERE.
