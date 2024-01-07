Elvis Express will live up to its name as it zooms through Bathurst

THE Elvis Express will make the briefest of stops at Bathurst but passengers won't be getting off as the train service winds its way to Parkes for this year's festival extravaganza.
Passengers also remained in their carriages when the themed train service stopped very briefly at Bathurst last year, but some were able to get out on the platform further down the line at East Fork Station at Orange to pose for photos.
The train has, however, made a more grand entrance at Bathurst in the past.
In 2019, diehard fans of The King hopped off the Elvis Express to meet members of the Bathurst community and to pose for photos.
Similarly, in 2016, some of the passengers got off at the Keppel Street station to meet the waiting crowd.
In terms of the 2023 Elvis Express service, Transport for NSW says booked passengers will be collected at the Sydney, Strathfield, Parramatta and Penrith stations.
The service is due to arrive at Bathurst at 12.25pm and leave at 12.26pm.
It will arrive at Parkes at about 3.20pm, where a big crowd is expected to be waiting.
The theme for the 2024 Parkes Elvis Festival is "Jailhouse Rock" and some of the big events will include the street parade, gospel service, markets and renewal of vows ceremony, as well as a number of performances.
THE Silver City Stiletto train service from Sydney also passes through Bathurst on the way to Broken Hill's Broken Heel Festival.
The colourfully decked out train is an additional one-off service to western NSW that aims to support the regional tourism event.
The journey from Bathurst to Broken Hill takes about 10 hours and stops at Blayney, Orange, Parkes, Condobolin, Euabalong West, Ivanhoe, Darnick and Menindee.
The Bathurst station also hosts historic steam engines, two of which were in the city in June last year.
