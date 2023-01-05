FANS of the King of Rock 'n' Roll couldn't help falling in love with the Elvis Express when it travelled through Bathurst earlier today.
There were 185 eager Elvis supporters who departed from Central Station in the early hours of the morning, making their way to Parkes for its annual Elvis Festival.
Taking a brief stop on its journey, the Elvis Express was packed with impersonators and passionate Priscillas as it pulled into the Bathurst station.
Though passengers aboard the Express had to remain in their carriages while the train was stopped at the station, this didn't stop Bathurst Elvis enthusiasts from waiting on the platform, hoping to catch a glimpse of the fun inside.
One of these eager fans was Robyn Van Gemert, who said she has watched the train roll in since the Express' inception.
"I do it every year it comes through," she said.
Though Ms Van Gemert has never actually travelled on board the Elvis Express, it is something she hopes to do one day.
"It's just such a great atmosphere, I wish I was on it," she said.
"I just like to see who is all dressed up. I watched it on Sunrise this morning and it's just a lot of fun."
Despite the travellers not having enough time to disembark, the enthusiasm and costumes of exceptional Elvises could be seen through the carriage windows.
One of the people on board, who was all dressed up, was George Carayannis from Sydney, making his maiden voyage on the Express.
"This is my first time on the train," he said.
"It's fantastic, just one big party atmosphere.
"Everybody is in such a great mood and everybody just wants to dance and rock 'n' roll, it's just amazing."
Mr Carayannis said he would recommend the journey to anyone and everyone as a way to keep the spirit of the singer alive.
"His memory has got to live on, he's such a famous and excellent singer, you can't get a better singer than Elvis," he said.
This year, the Parkes Elvis Festival will be held from January 4 until January 8, and will celebrate 30 years of the annual event.
Over 24,000 fans are expected to attend the four-day event, enjoying themed celebrations, entertainment and festivities.
