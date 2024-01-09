'A beautiful thing': find out the secret of success for Royal Hotel Sofala

IT'S BEEN a family business for more than a third of its entire lifespan, and opening 162 years ago, this family feel is just one of the reasons why the Royal Hotel Sofala is still going strong.
When Sandy Tomkinson's father first leased the pub in 1955, she had no idea that the better part of her life would be spent inside its walls.
Now, at 74 years old, she is the rightful owner and publican of the historic hotel.
And it's the family connections that Ms Tomkinson believes is what secured the success of the pub for all those years, as well as the serenity of Sofala itself.
Over the course of her life, she has seen parents bring their children, and now the children are bringing their children, creating generations of Sofala Hotel-goers.
"They came up as kids with their mums and dads years ago, and now they're bringing their kids up here. So it's just gone along from kids to grandkids," Ms Tomkinson said.
"I just think it's a beautiful thing myself."
With free camping available along the Turon river, the picturesque scenery and crystal clear waters make the perfect destination for those looking to lose the hustle and bustle of city life during the holidays.
So, along with the locals, an array of tourists always seem to make their way to the hotel, whether for a quick visit, or a longer stay.
But it's the combination of the people from the area, and the hotel's strays, that makes each and every day at the pub an interesting one.
"You wouldn't believe the variety of people that come through and you never know what is coming from one day to the next," Ms Tomkinson said.
"Our locals are very welcoming to everyone and they just sit down and have a yarn, there's no outsiders or anything like that, everybody's accepted."
Adding to the appeal of the quaint riverside village, is the fact that it's the oldest surviving gold mining town in Australia - and the chance to strike it big is still a drawcard for many travellers.
This was one of the most popular spectacles at the 160-year celebrations for the hotel back in 2022.
A local gold-panning enthusiast collected ample dirt and mud for those in attendance to try their luck at the get-rich-quick scheme.
"People were able to come and he would show them how to do it [gold pan], and whatever they found, they kept. You'd be amazed at the amount ... almost every kid that was doing it found gold," Ms Tomkinson said.
"The kids nearly lived in it, they were covered in mud from head to toe."
Ms Tomkinson said that this was one of her favourite moments at the pub, but she couldn't pinpoint one in particular as there were just too many to mention.
She said she is looking forward to making more memories at the hotel, especially the upcoming annual Australia Day events.
But as for how long she will remain the owner and publican of the hotel, well time will tell.
"That's all up in the clouds at the moment," she said.
