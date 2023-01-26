THE Royal Hotel Sofala was the place to be on Australia Day, with passionate patriots travelling from as far as Penrith to attend the festivities.
Attendees had the chance to chow down on a steak sambo or sausage sizzle, to try their hand at a lucky dip, or to sample some local jerky as part of the hotel's annual 'Jerk Off.'
To keep the competitions going, patrons cheered on their chosen yabbies from the sidelines of the yabby races.
There were several of these races throughout the day, with the winners of each contest moving onto the final, in order to determine the quickest of the clawed creatures overall.
Proceeds from the days events were to be donated towards the Sofala Social Club.
Sofala also hosted Australia Day markets, as well as tours of the historical gold mining town.
Campers also came from far and wide to have a dip in the Turon River or quench their hard-earned thirst at the hotel.
Wattle Flat also hosted some Australia Day celebrations, with a free community barbeque.
Members of the Wattle Flat Progress Association were there serving up some snags with a smile.
