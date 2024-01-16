Age group change leads to a possible seven Central West colts sides

The Central West Rugby Union colts competition featured just three teams in 2023.
Just 12 months later, the number of sides could double.
A change in the age restrictions to under 19s is the big reason clubs are starting to show a lot of interest Central West Rugby boss Jarrod Simpson said.
"The age group change has come about just because with the under 18s competition it was difficult for us to get some teams in towns like Bathurst and Orange," he said.
"They were really affected by school sides like Kinross and Stannies for example."
"Colts rep stuff now is under 20s, it's difficult to get alignment on those age groups," he said.
"There are a lot of different zones who play different stuff around the state."
The Dubbo Kangaroos, Forbes Platypi and Mudgee Wombats contested the competition last year but now could be joined by as many as four other Central West Clubs.
The Bathurst Bulldogs, Dubbo Rhinos, Orange City Lions and Orange Emus have all confirmed their intentions to field teams in 2024.
The Dubbo Roos have won back-to-back titles and boast one of the biggest junior talent pools in the region.
The addition of clubs from Orange and Bathurst will no doubt make each game more competitive as well.
Should the Rhinos, Emus and City get sides then local derbies would make games very entertaining.
New Dubbo Rhinos president Doug Sandry and his committee were working hard to get a colts side up and running in 2024, something Simpson said would be great for the game.
"The Rhinos are trying hard which would be really good," he said.
"Dubbo (Roos) will have a team and hopefully both Mudgee and Forbes can continue.
"We are hoping Bathurst, Orange City and Orange Emus will be able to enter sides along with the Rhinos."
A draw for the competition will be released over the coming months when the final number of sides is confirmed.
Meanwhile, the Blowes Cup draw is almost complete with a few minor details to be worked out but it will be a flipped version of the 2023 season.
This means Dubbo will host Orange City in the first match of the season while Bathurst is set to take on Emus in a grand final rematch.
Forbes will travel to Cowra for the other round one clash.
