Moonlight cinema, stunt shows and more: SuperFest off-track events revealed

THE plans for the 10-day SuperFest motor sport festival have been revealed.
A moonlight cinema, stunt shows and transporter parade were among the plans announced by Supercars on Friday, January 19.
SuperFest is a combination of the Bathurst 12 Hour and the Bathurst 500, with the two events to take place over 10 days between February 15 and 25.
A series of off-track events will keep residents and race fans entertained between the action on the Mount Panorama circuit.
Here is a list of the events that have been revealed so far.
Keep an eye out, though, as Supercars has promised more entertainment details and activities will be revealed in the coming weeks.
The GT3 cars that are set to race in the Bathurst 12 Hour will make their way from Mount Panorama to Russell Street on Thursday, February 15.
Once they arrive, fans will have the opportunity to meet with their favourite local and international drivers, including Valentino Rossi, Chaz Mostert, Craig Lowndes, Paul Tracy, Cam Waters, Broc Feeney, Will Brown, Thomas Randle, Jamie Whincup and many more.
Cars will park in the Bathurst CBD before a signing session with all the drivers takes place from 1.00pm.
From February 19 to 22, Supercars and Bathurst Regional Council will host a series of activities and shows at a live site on Russell Street in front of the Bathurst Court House.
The live site stage will host car shows, food trucks and daily concerts, with acts to be announced throughout the week.
All activities will be free to the public.
A moonlight cinema will also be held at the Russell Street live site each night, showing a number of motor sport films including Ford vs. Ferrari, Cars, Senna, Days of Thunder, and others.
A streetside stunt show will also take place at the live site on Wednesday, February 21.
Teams in the Supercars Championship will formally arrive in Bathurst on Wednesday, February 21 with the full fleet of transporters parading their way up William Street towards Mount Panorama.
Fans can catch their favourite teams' B-doubles prior to their first visit to the Mountain for 2024.
Project Elevate
A further collaboration between Supercars and council, Project Elevate is a self-drive tour through the Bathurst region, featuring a number of iconic restaurants, breweries, and other local attractions.
With thousands already booked to attend the full duration of Bathurst SuperFest, Project Elevate will offer visiting patrons plenty of opportunities to enjoy the best the Bathurst region has to offer.
In addition to the above entertainment options, ticket holders to either or both of the Bathurst 12 Hour and Bathurst 500 will receive free entry to the National Motor Racing Museum, located adjacent to the final corner of the circuit.
The action of the Bathurst 12 Hour will occur on Mount Panorama from February 16, with the actual endurance race taking place on February 18.
Supercars will then hit the track from February 23 to 25 for the Bathurst 500.
