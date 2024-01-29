Almost all grandstand tickets snapped up for Bathurst's NRL match

ALMOST all grandstand tickets have been snapped up for this year's NRL match in Bathurst.
Carrington Park is set to host the second consecutive showdown between the Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers in the round seven NRL match on Saturday, April 20.
Tickets went on sale to the general public at 11am, Wednesday, January 24, with Penrith Panthers enjoying a pre-sale in the 24 hours prior.
Since then, over 3000 tickets have already been sold for the match, with only a few single tickets remaining as of Monday morning.
More than 1000 adult general admission and more than 120 family passes have been sold, while 300 have been sold for corporate hospitality.
Bathurst deputy mayor Ben Fry said ticket sales have been strong in both the Bathurst and Penrith communities.
"Panthers fans from both communities are traditionally quick to snap up tickets when they go on sale to guarantee their favourite spot to watch the game from," he said.
"We generally see a large uptake when ticket sales open and this year's sales are higher than what we have seen in the first few days in previous years.
"The game at Carrington Park will see the two teams play for the Royce Simmons Cup. After last year's upset result I am sure Panthers will be keen to reclaim the trophy."
NRL fans will be keenly watching on as Panthers five-eight Jarome Luai plays against the Tigers for the first time since announcing earlier this month he'll join the club from 2025.
The afternoon will also feature a Peter McDonald Premiership curtain raiser game.
While the draw is not out for the competition, Bathurst Panthers played St Pat's in last year's curtain raiser match.
Group 10 junior rugby league clubs are also expected to be involved in the on field entertainment.
In the days leading up to the game, the Panthers will host their Play Like a Panther Super Clinic as well as hold a meet and greet at Panthers Bathurst.
A number of players will also attend the Panthers Sportsmans Lunch on the Friday before the game.
