Pencil it in: Best friends Oliver and Harper are on their way to big school

THEY'VE been best friends for life, they took their first steps into prep together last year, and now they will be taking their first steps into big school with each other by their side.
They will be in the same class, with the same teacher, at the same school.
Oliver Ross and Harper Weal are attending Holy Family Catholic Primary School, where they will start Kindergarten on Friday, February 2.
This is something that they are both very excited about.
For Oliver, he said he was most looking forward to seeing his big cousins who also attend Holy Family.
And the thing that Harper was most looking forward to?
"Puzzles," she said.
While Oliver said his favourite subject will be reading, especially if they read his favourite book 'Captain Underpants', Harper said she is excited to start learning more maths.
She was able to quickly calculate two plus two, three plus three, and even five plus five.
And according to Harper's mum, Kaitlyn Crook, there was one other important thing that Harper wanted to accomplish before her first day of big school.
"Last year, I got her shoelaces on her school shoes for prep, and one of the things that she found most annoying about them was that she had to ask for help to tie them up," Ms Crook said.
"So this year when we got shoes that had shoelaces, she said 'I have to learn to tie my shoes', but it took literally two nights and she learnt, so that was really good."
Another great thing about Harper starting kindergarten, is knowing that she will be able to do so alongside one of her best friends for life.
This is something that Ms Crook said brings her great comfort, especially knowing that she has to send her baby girl off to school.
"Ollie and a lot of the kids she went to early childhood with are going to Holy Family, so whilst the surroundings aren't as familiar, the people there will be," she said.
"So the separation and the social side of things should come a lot easier than a brand new school with brand new people.
And it's something that also means a lot to Oliver's mum, Heidi Luther, especially considering that at times Oliver can be quite shy and reserved.
"It means a lot to me because Kaitlyn and I have been friends for such a long time, so watching them grow together is enormous in that way," Ms Luther said.
"But Ollie being the sort of kid that he is, it's really nice knowing that he has someone to fall back on if he needs the emotional support or just a friendly face in the classroom.
"It is a scary thought, seeing him off to school, but then I've watched all of his cousins go and they love it and he's always talking about it with them and he sees them in their uniform and he wishes he could be the same.
"So, if anything it's just really exciting that he finally gets to be there."
The Western Advocate would like to wish all of the students starting kindergarten the very best of luck for their first day of school.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.