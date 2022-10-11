Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video

Let's have a look back at this year's HSC students in their kindergarten days

Updated October 11 2022 - 6:28am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Higher School Certificate (HSC) gets underway on Wednesday, so it seems like the perfect time to flash back to when our students where in their kindergarten days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.