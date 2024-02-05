Bathurst soaked in overnight downpour. Here's how much we got

BATHURST was soaked overnight by its wettest 24-hour period in almost four months.
In the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday, February 6, Bathurst recorded a hefty 40.2 millimetres of rain at the city's official record station at the Bathurst Airport.
It started raining at 1.30am and within the next two hours, the airport had recorded 30mm, before more gradual rain fell in the next five and half hours.
The last day Bathurst received so much in one 24-hour period was back on Thursday, October 5, when the city's official rain gauge recorded 42.2mm of rain.
There's a very high chance of more rain on Tuesday, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening.
There's a chance of a thunderstorm, with possible heavy falls in the morning and early afternoon.
Wednesday and Thursday may bring some rain, but according to forecast, it may only be a handful of millimetres between the two days.
The Macquarie River was classed as 'below minor' at Bathurst.
