Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst's biggest rain in almost a year causes barely a blip on Macquarie

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated October 6 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Our biggest rain in almost a year caused barely a blip on the Macquarie River radar
Our biggest rain in almost a year caused barely a blip on the Macquarie River radar

BATHURST'S biggest rainfall in almost a year barely touched the sides in the Macquarie River system after a dry few months in the catchment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.