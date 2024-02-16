Western Advocate
Toole fears car park boost being ignored in hospital project, but health argues otherwise

MW
By Matt Watson
February 17 2024 - 4:30am
MP Paul Toole fears a big boost to car parking has quietly disappeared from the $200 million Bathurst Hospital redevelopment and patients are instead going to be trudging up the Victoria Park hill.

MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

