Western Advocate

NSW Government announces $200 million for redevelopment of Bathurst Hospital

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated June 15 2022 - 11:56pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PLEASED: Dr Pav Phanindra at the announcement. Photo: PHIL BLATCH

"I'M very excited about this."

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.