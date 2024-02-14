Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Family and Kids
Photos
Watch

Bathurst residents share the love this Valentine's Day

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated February 14 2024 - 3:29pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHAT does Valentine's Day mean to you?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.