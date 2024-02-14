WHAT does Valentine's Day mean to you?
Is it giving a gift to your significant other, sharing a meal with the people you love, or a simple cuddle and a kiss to show your appreciation for those in your life?
And who is your greatest love? Is it your mum or dad, your husband or wife, or your best friend?
Well, the Western Advocate made a visit to St Catherine's Residential Aged Care Facility, and Milestones Early Learning to ask Bathurst's youngest and oldest citizens all about love.
Take a scroll through the gallery below to see what they had to say.
For the residents at St Catherine's, love is all about finding ways to remember their spouses, and taking the time to speak about the greatest loves of their lives.
Love, to these residents, is also about imparting wisdom on the younger generations, and teaching them the ways in which to best live a life full of love.
For the kids at Milestones, love is their mums and dads, their brothers and sisters, and their cats and dogs.
It's the gestures, the time that they can spend with their families, and all the hugs and kisses that come with it.
So, whether you love Valentine's Day, or hate the tradition, there's something that everybody can take away from the annual day of love.
