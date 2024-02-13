Bathurst named a city of love: no need to get away this Valentine's Day

NOT able to get away for Valentine's Day this year? That's not a problem, as Bathurst is the place to be.
According to a study by online language learning marketplace Preply, Bathurst is the fifth most romantic city in the country, and considering all the region has to offer, deputy mayor Ben Fry is not surprised.
"I'm actually surprised we're not closer to the top with our beautiful heritage buildings, our stunning parks and gardens, our country landscapes and our cute villages," he said.
"They all play their part in making Bathurst an incredibly romantic place."
When he's not carrying out his deputy mayor duties, Cr Fry is co-running one of Bathurst's wedding venues, Boxgrove.
And the business has now expanded into the luxury accommodation and wineries fields, being an all-rounder for anyone after a romantic getaway.
In addition to Boxgrove, the city has a few other romantic accommodation options popping up, including Bathurst Glasshouse Cabins, The Wool Store and Wilga Station, and The Red Hill Nest.
These, accompanied by the various wineries and distilleries in the area, plus Bathurst's strong coffee culture prove the city can really turn the romance on.
"I myself have been in the love industry for eight years, hosting weddings on our pastoral paradise at Boxgrove, and people love this city," Cr Fry said.
"They love visiting, they love the people here and the hospitality.
"There's a lot of businesses dipping into the luxury honeymoon/couples retreat market, lots of premium options popping up and that's off the back of some strong businesses that are offering good hospitality and experiential services in the city.
"You can do your village trips, your country pub crawls, there's great wineries, distilleries and breweries, they all play their part in making Bathurst a very visitable city.
"And the heritage and built beauty of our parks and gardens really increase the saleability of Bathurst as a tourism prospect."
