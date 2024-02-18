Winburndale wish granted: a rare chance to see the dam in person

WINBURNDALE Dam will be open to the public for one day only following a recent multimillion upgrade.
Deputy mayor Ben Fry was pushing Bathurst Regional Council to permit a tour of the dam, saying that ratepayers should have the opportunity to see it as they had paid for the work.
The dam walls were strengthened using 25 post-tensioned ground anchors to bring it in line with modern safety standards ensuring it can withstand all kinds of weather and floods.
It was the largest upgrade since the dam was built in the 1930s and will help drought proof the city's water supply.
Now people can see it for themselves with a tour on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.
"This is a great example of how outstanding engineering and construction can come together to fix even the most difficult water infrastructure issues," Cr Fry said.
"It's a rare occasion where ratepayers have funded the majority of this project, so they should have the opportunity to see for themselves the dam in action and the works that have guaranteed its future."
Bathurst council is now accepting registrations for the tour, with limited places available.
People must be 12 years of age or older to participate, and a guardian must be present for people under the age of 18.
Two buses will depart from Bathurst Court House in Russell Street at 10am to take people out to Winburndale Dam.
No private travel to the dam is permitted.
While there, people will be able to take part in a guided tour of the work that's been done to strengthen the dam wall, including the tower and the top of the wall.
"The tour will be divided into two groups, and taken through the infrastructure by council staff and representatives from Eodo, who completed the work, and then we'll see a display of what a release of water looks like into the Winburndale Rivulet," Cr Fry said.
Buses will collect people at the conclusion of the tour, arriving back in Bathurst at approximately 2pm.
Attendees must wear fully enclosed shoes, and sunscreen and hats are recommended. No food or water will be provided during the tour.
The council has asked people to note that surfaces are uneven, undulating and unpaved, and that mobile phone coverage is limited.
The event will proceed in most weather conditions.
