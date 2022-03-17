Winburndale Dam upgrade to be completed by the end of the year

news, local-news, news

A $16 million upgrade to Winburndale Dam, which ensures the city's water security, is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The project, which began in late 2019, was initially due for completion in December 2020, but was delayed by complications and heavy rain, but is now 78 per cent complete. Member for Bathurst and deputy premier, Paul Toole said the project, which is vital to the city's water security, has expanded since initial works began. Mr Toole, along with the Mayor of Bathurst Robert Taylor, toured the facility earlier this month to inspect where the project was up to. "At the moment workers at the site are undergoing the process of strengthening the dam wall, a $16 million project being done in partnership with the state government and local council," Mr Toole said. "The project started two years ago and it's anticipated to finish at the end of the year. The project itself has been delayed for a number of reasons; the rain and it has turned out to be a lot bigger job than what was first anticipated." He said experts have been consulted extensively. "The footings of the dam wall have required a lot of concrete to be poured into them to ensure their stability. "Divers have been assessing the wall itself from inside where the water is. "They have had to put rods down into the wall itself and pour concrete in and around that, drill them down and pour concrete around it to stabilise it. "When you go out there and see the enormity of task there, it's amazing." He said what was more impressive is the fact there are local contractors on site doing the work. "It is great to have this skill set here in the local area." He said a lot of the machinery required has been manufactured and engineered on site. "A lot of the equipment has been engineered on site because of the specific needs of what is required," Mr Toole said. He said the project was vital to the future of Bathurst. "It's an important secondary water supply for the city of Bathurst, for a town and community that continues to grow, he said. READ MORE: Cr Taylor agreed, saying the work ensures that Winburndale Dam remains fit for purpose and is able to provide Bathurst with a reliable and safe water source. "The project involves installing 25 prestressed ground anchors vertically through the dam wall into the dam foundation," he said. "These works are progressing well, with additional works required to the dam foundation identified after construction work commenced. "The dam foundation material required additional excavation and concrete prior to the start of ground anchor works." He said the anticipated completion date is late 2022 with the project currently at 78 per cent complete. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/6fa1f8c9-69ce-48b4-9a8a-4b8a4fa0baf2.JPG/r0_540_4032_2818_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg